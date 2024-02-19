Deepika Padukone at BAFTA Film Awards 2024 ditches gown to embrace Indian traditions in a Sabyasachi saree: Watch

The 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024 took place on February 18 (February 19 at 12:30 am IST) at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London, Britain. Many big names descended on the red carpet to attend the awards ceremony, including Indian actor Deepika Padukone, who was also a presenter. It was the actor's first time attending the BAFTAs and she embraced her Indian roots for the occasion. Instead of wearing a gown, which generally dominates the red carpet, Deepika chose a golden saree by her favourite designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her BAFTA debut. Deepika Padukone attends BAFTA Film Awards 2024 in a Sabyasachi saree.

Deepika Padukone wears a Sabyasachi saree at BAFTAs 2024

Deepika Padukone debuted on the BAFTA Film Awards red carpet dressed in a gorgeous saree designed for her by ace Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Pictures and videos from the ceremony made it to social media and delighted netizens. Deepika also shared photos of her glamorous look on her Instagram page before walking the red carpet at the BAFTAs. Meanwhile, at BAFTAs, Deepika presented director Jonathan Glazer with the award for Best Film Not In The English Language for The Zone Of Interest.

Coming to Deepika's golden moment in the Sabyasachi saree at the BAFTAs red carpet, she chose a sequinned drape from the designer's collection. The six yards comes decked in shimmering sequin embellishments on the georgette drape. It also features a floor-sweeping pallu falling from her shoulder elegantly and adorned with tassels on the border. She teamed the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring shoulder straps, a plunging neckline, a cropped hem, a fitted silhouette, and a bare-back design.

Deepika wore the Sabyasachi saree with striking jewellery from the designer's fashion house. She chose earrings adorned with precious stones. Lastly, embellished pumps, a messy updo, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mauve lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and beaming highlighter rounded off the red carpet look.