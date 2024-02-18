Alia Bhatt for Poacher London screening transformed into a retro superstar in black velvet saree and pearl jewellery

Alia Bhatt travelled to London for the special screening of her upcoming series Poacher. Directed by Richie Mehta, Poacher is a crime saga that revolves around the elephant poaching racket prevalent in Kerala and is co-produced by Alia. The actor attended the screening with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and mother, Soni Razdan. For the special occasion, Alia draped herself in a beauteous black velvet and net saree, pearl jewels, and a striking red lip shade - transforming into a yesteryear retro superstar. Scroll down to see Alia's pictures from the screening event inside. Alia Bhatt attended the special screening of Poacher with her sister. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt wears a black velvet saree for Poacher screening

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Alia Bhatt attends Poacher screening in London. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt shared pictures from the Poacher special screening event on Instagram stories. The photos show Alia posing for the camera and displaying her gorgeous saree. The actor captioned one of the posts, "Today [rose emoji]." She also shared a photo of herself posing with Shaheen and captioned it, "With my best @shaheenb [heart emoji]." Meanwhile, the velvet and net saree she wore - serving retro vibes - is a perfect outfit for the wedding season or attending a dinner date with your beau on an ethnic theme night. Read our detailed download on Alia's look and steal styling tips from how she wore the six yards.

Alia's black velvet and net saree features intricate gold embroidery on the borders and taar embellishments. While the pallu of the saree is velvet, the skirt is sheer net. The actor draped the six yards traditionally around her svelte frame, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length. She teamed it with a matching sleeveless velvet blouse featuring shoulder straps, a wide plunging neckline, a fitted silhouette, a cropped hem, and a deep-back design.

Alia chose striking jewels by Sabyasachi with the black velvet saree. She opted for a layered pearl choker necklace and matching earrings adorned with a black precious stone. Lastly, she rounded off the ethnic look with a messy low bun, high heels, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, deep red lip shade, and subtle eye shadow.

Meanwhile, Poacher will be out on Prime Video India on February 23.