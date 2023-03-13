Home / Lifestyle / Health / Deepika Padukone's trainer shows how she exercised early morning for Academy Awards: Oscars ke pehle workout banta hai

Deepika Padukone's trainer shows how she exercised early morning for Academy Awards: Oscars ke pehle workout banta hai

health
Published on Mar 13, 2023 11:50 AM IST

Deepika Padukone exercised at 6:30 in the morning before getting ready for the Oscars. The star's trainer shared her exercise video on Instagram and wrote, "Oscars ke pehle workout toh banta hai." Check it out inside.

Deepika Padukone's trainer shows how she exercised early morning for Academy Awards. (AP)
Deepika Padukone's trainer shows how she exercised early morning for Academy Awards. (AP)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Apart from RRR and The Elephant Whisperers' win at the Oscars 2023 ceremony, actor Deepika Padukone's debut at the 95th Academy Awards has also become the talk of the town. Deepika attended the awards night dressed in a black off-the-shoulder gown from the luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. She styled the red carpet ensemble with statement-making jewels from Cartier and minimal makeup picks. The beauteous look inspired by the old-Hollywood glamour instantly made it to our best-dressed list. But what did Deepika do to create the fascinating sartorial moment come true? Her trainer has the answer to this question.

(Also Read | Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone reveals Oscars red carpet look in beautiful off-shoulder gown, shows off her new tattoo)

Deepika Padukone's trainer shares her pre-Oscar workout routine

On Monday, Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala dropped a video of Deepika Padukone sweating it out at the gym. Yasmin posted a compilation of all of the workouts Deepika practised at 6:30 in the morning before getting ready for the Oscars. She added that it was 'an amazing journey training her for the Oscars' and even shared the 'secret to her gorgeousness'. She wrote, "Oscars ke pehle workout toh banta hain na? Sharing a glimpse into @deepikapadukone's 6:30 am workout before getting ready for the Oscars. The secret to her gorgeousness besides her genes is also her discipline, dedication and commitment to maintaining a balanced lifestyle. Don't you agree? #DeepikaPadukone #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #redcarpet #fitisthenewsexy."

The video shows Deepika working out at the gym as Naatu Naatu from RRR - which won the Oscar for Best Original Song category - plays in the background. It features the actor practising Pilates exercises, including one-leg stretches, forearm stretches, and core-strengthening routines. She nailed the session dressed in a white tank top and black workout tights.

Meanwhile, Deepika's black Louis Vuitton gown features an off-the-shoulder neckline, full-length sleeves with attached Opera gloves, a corseted bodice, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a mermaid-style skirt.

Deepika styled the ensemble with high heels, a diamond necklace, a bracelet, and statement rings. In the end, Deepika chose a messy low bun, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, blushed cheeks, and a dewy base for the glam picks. What did you think of Deepika Padukone's Oscars look?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone oscars ‪academy awards workout + 2 more
deepika padukone oscars ‪academy awards workout + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out