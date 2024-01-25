Deepika Padukone's Fighter promotions look in oversized suit and bold red lips mixes business and date-night dressing

Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Fighter with co-star Hrithik Roshan. The actor, known for her elegant sartorial choices, has been dropping one great after another during the promotional schedule. Deepika's latest look shows her dressed in a black oversized blazer and pants set. The all-black suit seamlessly mixes business and date-night dressing. Scroll through to steal some style notes and check out what she wore. Deepika Padukone's Fighter promotions look in oversized suit and bold red lips. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone promotes Fighter in an oversized black suit

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Deepika Padukone posted pictures of her glamorous boss babe look for promoting Fighter on Instagram with the caption, "#Fighter." Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani styled Deepika in the all-black attire. It is from the shelves of the clothing label The Frankie Shop. Fans loved Deepika's look and flooded the comments section with compliments. One wrote, "She is bringing sexy black." Another commented, "Maam please have mercy on us." A fan wrote, "MOTHER." A user commented, “She is ethereal.”

Meanwhile, the paparazzi also captured Deepika arriving for the promotion of Fighter. The snippets show her arriving at the venue with Hrithik Roshan and posing for the cameras. The two matched their promotion look in all-black outfits. Coming to Deepika's oversized ensemble, the blazer has a plunging V neckline, front button closures, notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, a relaxed fit, and front pockets. She paired it with black pants featuring a high-rise waist and a straight-leg flared fitting.

Deepika accessorised the ensemble with statement diamond rings and black high-heeled pumps embellished with rhinestone bows. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, and a dewy base for the glam picks. The bold red lip shade, matching black manicure, and centre-parted messy bun gave her promotional look a finishing touch.