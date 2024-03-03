From Chikankari lehenga to fringe dress; decoding Radhika Merchant's exquisite looks from day 2 of pre-wedding bash

The grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently underway in Jamnagar, Gujrat and it has been the talk of the town ever since the festivities began on March 1. Day 2 was no exception, a star-studded affair full of glitz and glamour as popular celebrities from all over the world showed their best fashion game in exquisite gowns and extravagant outfits. The themes for March 2 were 'A Walk on the Wildside', with 'Jungle Fever' as the suggested dress code, and 'Mela Rouge', a potpourri of desi activities where guests donned their favourite South Asian attire. Radhika Merchant adorned four exquisite outfits on the day 2 of the pre-wedding festivities.(Instagram)

The gorgeous bride-to-be Radhika Merchant stole the limelight with her awe-inspiring outfits and breathtaking looks that serve as a visual treat for all fashion lovers. From Chikankari lehenga and animal print dress to fringe embellished attire, let's decode Radhika's exquisite looks from day 2 that had the fashion world abuzz. (Also read: Radhika Merchant dazzles in rose gold Versace gown, Isha Ambani turns heads in pink 3D ensemble on day 1 of pre-wedding )

Radhika Merchant's exquisite look from Day 2

Intricate Chikankari lehenga

Radhika Merchant stole hearts as she dazzled in a custom-made outfit designed by renowned duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her pre-wedding festivities. The bride-to-be wore a three-colour Chikankari ghagra, featuring a delightful mix of pastel pink, brown and blue-green tones, embellished with intricate Chikankari embroidery, showcasing the richness of Indian craftsmanship.

Paired with a western-embroidered v-neck blouse embellished with beads, stones, sequins and resham, it blends traditional charm with contemporary flair. Styled by fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor, Radhika's look is accessorised with a luxurious diamond necklace, statement earrings and sleek diamond bracelets adorning her wrist. With soft make-up and her lustrous locks pulled back into a low ponytail, she looked like an ethereal princess.

Animal printed blue dress

Radhika Merchant took the jungle theme to the next level with a super stylish blue dress that is sure to steal your heart. The gorgeous bride-to-be looked absolutely stunning in a trendy dress that comes in a captivating shade of blue and features a round neckline, rolled short sleeves, a loose fit and a ruffled mini hemline. The striking leopard print adorning the entire dress added to the chic factor. She teamed it with a matching hat and a quirky chain necklace. With minimal make-up and her hair styled in soft curls and left open, she rounded off her wild look.

Rainbow fringe mini attire

In the vibrant whirlwind of the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Radhika Merchant's attire for the Mela Rouge party was 'just looking like a wow'. Putting a contemporary spin on the theme, Radhika dazzled in a beaded, multi-coloured fringed dress by Ashish Gupta, which was previously on display at the William Morris Gallery. Her stunning mini dress featured a halter neckline adorned with layers of rainbow-coloured fringes, which added a pop of colour to her look. Complemented with green Manolo Blahnik flats and Cartier sunglasses, the ensemble showcased high fashion and red-carpet sophistication.

Exquisite Manish Malhotra ensemble

Radhika Merchant stuns in a glamorous golden lehenga ensemble designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.(Instagram)

No Bollywood wedding is complete without Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding is no exception as for one of the festivities of day 2, Radhika got adorned in a breathtakingly gorgeous Manish Malhotra attire that is sure to leave you in awe. Her extravagant outfit featured an off-the-shoulder blouse that was embellished with mirror work all over, oozing glamour. She has paired it with a matching lehenga skirt that is embellished all over with intricate embroidery and sequin patterns that showcase rich craftsmanship. Paired with a gold dupatta, luxurious multi-layered necklace and glam makeup, she looked absolutely stunning.