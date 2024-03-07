Isha Ambani's megawatt white lehenga for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding is decked with diamond, pearls

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, was a fashion extravaganza, with celebrities attending their best ensembles. However, it was the groom-to-be's sister, Isha Ambani, who displayed her fashion prowess in couture ensembles, giving fans a Met Gala-worthy show in outfits custom-designed by the best fashion designers - from foreign luxury labels like Louis Vuitton and Chanel to Indian designers like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Manish Malhotra. Her latest look in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga is also one for the fashion books. Isha Ambani wore a white Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga as her final look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. (Instagram)

Isha Ambani's megawatt look in a Falguni Shane Peacock

Isha Ambani's fashion architect for Ananta Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, Anaita Shroff Adjania, shared pictures of the entrepreneur on Instagram. The post shows Isha dressed in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga encrusted with diamond and pearl embellishments. She wore the ensemble as the final look for the three-day festivities, layering it with a rose-encrusted cape from the shelves of the clothing label Nicole + Felicia. Scroll through to read our detailed description of Isha's ensemble.

Isha Ambani's ivory Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga features a diamond and pearl-encrusted cropped blouse. It has a round neckline, jewel-adorned sleeves, a fitted bust, and a tassel-adorned hem. She styled it with a lehenga skirt featuring a high-rise waist, pleated A-line layered ghera, a sheer overlay decked in intricate designs, and a floor-sweeping hem length. She completed the ensemble with a cape featuring hundreds of hand-embroidered roses, exaggerated sleeves, and a train at the back.

Isha styled the ethnic look with diamond and emerald jewels, including a choker necklace, mang tika, dangling earrings, and a statement ring. Lastly, she chose a sleek bun, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, caramel lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, a dewy base, and light contouring for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding celebrations were a star-studded affair. The guest list included pop superstar Rihanna, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ivanka Trump and Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and many more.