Before Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant, a look at his weight loss journey when he lost 108 kg in 18 months

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, will soon tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant. The couple have kickstarted their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, where several celebrities are flying down to Gujarat to be a part of the celebrations, including Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others. Pop star Rihanna is also performing at the festivities along with Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul, and magician David Blaine. Before the grand celebrations, here's a look at Anant Ambani's weight loss journey. Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony. (Instagram)

How Anant Ambani lost 108 kg in 18 months

Anant Ambani was asthmatic and had to be put on a lot of steroids, according to Nita Ambani's interview with Times Of India in 2017. She had revealed that Anant suffered from obesity as the asthma medication caused significant weight gain. He reportedly weighed about 208 kg in the past. However, Anant Ambani's fitness coach, Vinod Channa, helped him lose over 108 kgs over the course of 18 months.

According to Times Of India, Vinod Channa revealed how Anant achieved the fitness feat. He formulated a customised diet plan that would help Anant develop healthy eating habits rather than go on a crash diet and deprive himself. With a 1,200-1,5000 calorie intake every day, the diet plan prompted sustainable eating habits like portion control and consuming food items with less monounsaturated fats, carbohydrates, and more fibre.

Anant also practised a rigorous exercise routine, including yoga, strength training, flexibility exercises, and cardio. He worked out for five to six hours, focused on building lean muscles, burning calories, and improving overall fitness. He also walked about 21 km daily. Reportedly, the fitness plan helped him shed 108 kg organically. Lastly, beyond diet and exercise, Vinod Channa also included lifestyle changes in Anant's fitness plan - prioritising adequate sleep, managing stress, and fostering a healthy work-life balance.