Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's Europe cruise: A look at her traditional outfits before the pre-wedding celebrations

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are all set to host Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. The grand affair will be attended by high-profile names from around the globe, including Indian stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, and others - who were seen at Mumbai's private airport on Monday as they left for Italy. According to reports, the Ambanis and their guests will enjoy the pre-wedding festivities aboard a luxury cruise that will embark on a picturesque 4,380-kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back. Check out Radhika Merchant's stunning traditional outfits before her second pre-wedding celebrations with Anant Ambani begin in Italy. (Instagram)

The four-day extravaganza promises to be a fashion lover's dream, with the radiant bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, set to dazzle everyone with her bridal wardrobe. So, before the celebrations kickstart in Italy, we decided to look back at Radhika's traditional ensembles that wowed the internet and should be a part of every new bride's wedding mood board. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga

Radhika Merchant chose a gold lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her engagement ceremony with Anant Ambani. The lehenga skirt is hand-embroidered with the finest zardozi work using gold zari, crystals, and Resham. A fully hand-embroidered nude silk tulle blouse and dupatta provide the final flourish. She gave the final touches with a matching belt that cinched her waist, a stunning diamond necklace, earrings, bangles, and a maang tika.

The Tarun Tahiliani lehenga saree

For her star-studded Hastakshar ceremony in Jamnagar, Radhika Merchant wore a custom-made pre-draped lehenga saree by Tarun Tahiliani. The couture ensemble comes in opulent shades of silver and rose gold and is further elevated by a blouse adorned with jaali and resham work. She completed the look with a hand-painted dupatta delicately draped around her and a scalloped rose gold tissue veil worn on her head.

The Anamika Khanna sindoori red saree

Mixing the modern Indian woman's love for traditional and effortless silhouettes, Radhika Merchant wowed in this Anamika Khanna look. She wore a pre-draped sharara saree by the designer, which comes in the sindoori red shade. The ensemble features an embroidered blouse, shara panta, dupatta, matching belt, and a cape jacket draped on her shoulders. It is a perfect sartorial pick for late-night wedding celebrations.

The Manish Malhotra corset lehenga

The golden lehenga set designed by Manish Malhotra is for contemporary brides who love mixing traditional and modern elements. It features a corset-inspired choli, a corded cape serving as a dupatta, and a lehenga. Her accessories included a two-tiered polki diamond necklace, matching earrings with a three-layered design, and stacked bracelets and rings. This look is meant for cocktail parties or late-night events.

The Anuradha Vakil lehenga

Radhika Merchant stepped out in a custom Anuradha Vakil lehenga to attend the Reliance dinner with the Ambani family after her pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. The ensemble featured a three-tone set—a tangerine choli, a red lehenga, and a rani pink dupatta draped around her shoulders—decked in sequins and mirror work.

The Rahul Mishra floral lehenga

The ivory lehenga decked in multi-coloured floral threadwork embroidery makes Radhika's ensemble an excellent option for spring or summer weddings. The skirt, crafted using silk organza, featured motifs of swans and florals. She complemented it with a cap-sleeved ivory blouse and a scalloped dupatta. A multi-layered necklace encrusted with emeralds, diamond and emerald chandelier earrings, and a bracelet completed the look.