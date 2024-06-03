 Loved Suhana Khan's dress for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy: Here's what it costs | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Loved Suhana Khan's dress for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy: Here's what it costs

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Jun 03, 2024 07:26 PM IST

Suhana Khan wore a black floral dress to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. Check out the price of the ensemble inside.

Suhana Khan was among the many Bollywood celebrities who attended the four-day affair hosted by the Ambani family to mark Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The actor attended with her family - Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam. The celebrations included a European luxury cruise and a grand gala in Portofino, Italy. On Instagram, Suhana posted pictures from her time in the Italian Riviera coastline town. It included snippets of the actor, dressed in a black floral midi, exploring Portofino with her BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. If you loved her look, we found the price of her ensemble. See details inside.

Suhana Khan wore a black floral dress to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. (Instagram)
Suhana Khan wore a black floral dress to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. (Instagram)

What is the price of Suhana Khan's dress for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Italy?

Suhana Khan shared her pictures with the caption, "PORTOFIINOOO [sun emojio]." The post features clicks of Suhana posing near the cobbled square harbour while enjoying the balmy Italian summer. She also posted a photo with Shanaya Kapoor, who wore a black printed maxi dress for the occasion. Meanwhile, Suhana's floral dress is from Dolce & Gabbana. It is a part of their Spring Summer 2024 collection and is called the Floral Printed Halterneck Dress. Adding the ensemble to your closet will cost you 1,90,779 (USD 2,295).

The price of the dress Suhana Khan wore to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. (farfetch.com)
The price of the dress Suhana Khan wore to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. (farfetch.com)

Suhana's black silk dress boasts bold details and a mesmerising floral print in blue and green hues. It features criss-cross halter neck straps, a plunging square neckline highlighting her decolletage, a bodycon silhouette hugging her svelte frame, and a back slit for ease of access. She accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including silver flower-shaped earrings and black slip-on sandals.

Meanwhile, for the glam picks, Suhana chose feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter on the contours, minimal gold eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade. Lastly, she left her caramel-brown tresses loose in a centre parting, styled with soft waves.

