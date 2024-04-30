Suhana Khan dazzles in flirty purple mini dress as she attends the Lux 100 years event as brand ambassador: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan stepped out in Mumbai for last night's event celebrating 100 years of the Lux. The brand also announced Suhana as their ambassador. Previously, SRK was associated with the brand. Over the years, many Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities have featured in Lux ads, often called iconic. For instance, SRK's Lux ad featuring him immersed in a bathtub full of rose petals, as Hema Malini, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sridevi and Juhi Chawla sat around him on the side, is quite unforgettable. Keep scrolling to see what Suhana wore to the Lux 100 Years event as she began her journey with the brand. Suhana Khan wore a purple mini dress to attend the Lux 100 years event as their brand ambassador. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

What Suhana Khan wore to Lux 100 Years event?

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The paparazzi clicked Suhana Khan at the Lux 100 Years event dressed in a flirty purple-coloured mini dress. The pictures and videos show her walking the purple carpet in her floor-sweeping ensemble, greeting the media, and posing for a photo call. Her ensemble is an off-the-shoulder outfit featuring puffed sleeves, a plunging neckline, a pleated overlapping design on the torso, a cinched waist, gathered details on the front, a mini-length hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her frame. The pleated train attached to the side of her mini dress adds an elegant aesthetic to the red carpet look.

Suhana accessorised the mini ensemble with glittering sequin embellished pumps, gold rings on her hands and statement earrings. Meanwhile, she chose winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, shimmering eye shadow, rouge on the cheekbones, berry-toned lip shade, darkened brows, and highlighter on the contours for the glam picks. Lastly, centre-parted loose tresses styled in soft waves round off Suhana's look.

On the work front

Suhana Khan debuted with the Netflix movie The Archies, which also starred Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. Reportedly, Suhana's next project is with her father. It is in an action film titled King.