Alia Bhatt keeps it simple in chic outfit with Ranbir Kapoor as they cheer for Mumbai City FC at ISL semi-finals: Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the semi-final match of the Indian Soccer League last night. Alia, showing her support, accompanied Ranbir to watch the football match and cheer for his team, Mumbai City FC, as they played against FC Goa. The paparazzi captured the couple's warm interaction with the fans as they entered the stadium, waved and greeted them. Later, they also got clicked cheering for their team from the stands. Alia, always a style icon, kept her outfit casual-chic for the date night, dressed in a baggy shirt, tank top and shorts. Keep scrolling down to check out what she wore. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the ISL semi-finals to support his team, Mumbai City FC. (Instagram)

What Alia Bhatt wore to watch a football match with Ranbir Kapoor?

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The paparazzi pages shared pictures and videos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the stadium, watching the football match. The pictures saw the two smiling and cheering in the stands as Mumbai City FC scored a 2-0 victory in the ISL semi-final. Ranbir also swung the Mumbai City FC jersey as fans cheered on. Later, he met and hugged his entire team on the field. While Ranbir cheered for the team in a white T-shirt, grey joggers, and white sports shoes and glasses, Alia supported his team by pairing her casual-chic attire with a Mumbai City FC cap.

Alia Bhatt's outfit for the match is perfect for casual summer outings with your girlfriends or beau. The actor wore a grey and white-coloured striped shirt featuring a collared neckline, an open front, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, a curved hemline, a baggy silhouette, and drop shoulders. She styled it with a white tank top featuring a wide neckline and a fitted silhouette. Lastly, she completed the look with beige-coloured high-waisted shorts featuring side pockets and a snug fitting.

Alia accessorised the ensemble with chunky white sneakers, gold hoop earrings, and statement rings. The blue baseball cap supporting Ranbir's team brought the look together. Lastly, she chose open locks, rouge on the cheekbones, nude pink lips, and glowing skin for the glam picks.