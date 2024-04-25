Loved Alia Bhatt's pearl sharara for the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi? It costs 1.32 lakh

Alia Bhatt was among the many celebrities who attended the special premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming debut Netflix series, Heeramandi. Alia arrived at the screening with her mother, Soni Razdan, and mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. The actor posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet with her family. Soon, her pictures and videos started doing rounds on Instagram. Alia's stylist also shared photos showing off the stunning ethnic look she wore to the event - a dusty pink pearl sharara set. If you loved the ensemble, we have found its price. Find out the details inside. Alia Bhatt wore a dusty pink pearl sharara for the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt wears a pearl sharara set to Heeramandi screening: What is its price?

Celebrity stylists Garima Garg and Ami Patel styled Alia Bhatt for the special premiere of Heeramandi. Garima shared Alia's pictures on Instagram and details of her looks with netizens. The sharara set Alia chose for the affair is from the shelves of the designer wear label Seema Gujral. The ensemble is available on the Seema Gujral website and is called the Dusty Pink Pearl Sharara Set. Adding it to your closet will cost you a whopping ₹1,32,000.

The price of the sharara set Alia Bhatt wore to the premiere of Heeramandi. (seemagujral.com)

The dusty pink sharara set comes adorned with thread, pearl and crystal embroidery. Additionally, the cutwork embroidery at the hem of the sharara top and graded pearl details at the shoulder add delicate details to the ensemble. The kurti has a plunging neckline, broad shoulder straps, side slits, a backless design, dori ties with tassel adornments, and a figure-skimming silhouette. Meanwhile, the sharara pants have a flared fitting, floor-grazing hem length, pearl embellishments, and cutwork embroidery on the borders.

Alia paired the sharara pants and kurta with a matching dusty pink-coloured net dupatta she carried in her arms. It features an embroidered scalloped dupatta design with pearl drop embellishments and thread embroidery on all four sides. Alia chose minimal accessories to glam up the attire, including statement dangling earrings and high heels.

Lastly, Alia chose on-fleek darkened brows, black eyeliner, smudged kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, shimmery eye shadow, rouge on the cheeks, bronze highlighter, rosy blush lip shade, and a dainty bindi for the glam picks. Centre-parted loose locks styled with soft waves gave her ethnic look a finishing touch.