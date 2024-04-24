Aditi Rao Hydari's floral red and white lehengas for new pics is how new brides should be dressing for summer weddings

Aditi Rao Hydari will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's multi-starrer Heeramandi along with Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheik, among others. The cast of the movie recently got together for a magazine photoshoot. A few pictures from the shoot show Aditi looking as regal as ever, dressed in two gorgeous lehengas fit for a newlywed bride to wear to a spring or summer wedding. Scroll through to see Aditi in the floral embroidered ethnic looks. Aditi Rao Hydari's white and red lehenga sets are perfect for new brides to wear during summer weddings. (Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari in a red and white lehenga sets

Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a red lehenga set she wore for a promotional photoshoot for Heeramandi. (Instagram)

The pictures from the magazine photoshoot show Aditi Rao Hydari dressed in red and white heavily embroidered lehengas. Aditi's traditional yet modern ensembles are from the shelves of the clothing label Mishru. Celebrity stylist Ayesha Amin Nigam styled Aditi in the two ensembles, and Elton J Fernandez did her hair and makeup. The first look Aditi donned for the photoshoot shows her in a red lehenga featuring a bralette, lehenga skirt, and a dupatta.

The bralette features red flower applique embroidered straps, similar floral embellishments done across the bust, a cropped hem length, sequinned embellishments, a fitted design, and a square neckline. She styled the blouse with a matching lehenga featuring heavy floral work done on a sheer overlay.

Lastly, a flower-embroidered chiffon dupatta, a golden nath, ornate bangles, a dainty bindi, centre-parted long locks styled in soft curls, muted smoky eyes, feathered brows, berry lips, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and beaming highlighter rounded off the styling.

Aditi Rao Hydari poses in a white floral lehenga set for a Heeramandi promotional photoshoot. (Instagram)

Aditi's second look features the actor dressed in an ivory lehenga set. It has a corset blouse featuring flower embellishments, structured boning, a plunging neckline, an asymmetric hem, and a backless design. She teamed the choli with a matching voluminous lehenga featuring floral applique work done on a sheer overlay, an A-line layered ghera, and sequin work.

Meanwhile, Aditi accessorised the ensemble with a statement ring and an ornate choker necklace adorned with shimmering gems. Lastly, she chose rouge on the cheekbones, darkened brows, shimmery eye shadow, pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A centre-parted messy ponytail styled in soft curls and a few loose strands sculpting her face completed the look.