Esha Gupta's neon-green suit and bralette look should be your go-to date-night pick for summer

Esha Gupta stepped out in Mumbai last night for a date with her friends. The paparazzi clicked the actor with Maniesh Paul outside an eatery joint in the bay and shared the pictures and videos on social media. The snippets show Esha dressed in a neon green ensemble. She wore a coordinated pantsuit and a bralette set styled with minimal accessories. The outfit is a perfect date night look that you can steal for your summer outings with your beau. Check out Esha's pictures from the outing inside. Esha Gupta poses for the paparazzi during an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla )

Esha Gupta in a neon green suit and bralette

Esha Gupta slipped into a neon green-coloured suit and bralette set for her outing in Mumbai with her friends, including Maniesh Paul. The paparazzi pictures show her posing outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Coming to Esha's outfit, the suit features a blazer and matching pants. While the coat has wide-notch lapels, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, an open front, and a tailored fitting, the pants have a high-rise waistline, straight-leg fitting, front zip closure, and flared floor-length hem.

Esha paired the pantsuit with a matching neon green bralette featuring a plunging square neckline accentuating her decolletage, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette. She complemented the outfit with minimal accessories, including a dainty gold necklace with a heart pendant, diamond ear studs, a gold chain shoulder bag, and green peep-toe sandals featuring embellishments and killer high heels.

Meanwhile, Esha chose feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, kohl-lined eyes, and winged eyeliner for the glam picks. Lastly, she styled her shoulder-length loose locks in a side parting and gave the tresses volume with soft waves.

On the work front

Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut alongside Emraan Hashmi in the movie Jannat 2. The actor will be next seen in the movie Tipppsy which is directed by Deepak Tijori and produced by Raju Chadha.