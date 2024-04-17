Zendaya's corset Vera Wang gown, messy hairdo for Challengers LA premiere is all about effortless sensuality: Watch

Zendaya's sartorial journey throughout the Challengers movie press tour has been about delivering one ace look after another with her stylist, Law Roach. The duo never fail to serve internet-winning fashion moments, and today, as the Euphoria actor arrived for her film's premiere in Los Angeles, California, they proved the same again. Law dressed the actor in a pink and black Vera Wang custom corset gown for the event. See what the actor wore and how she styled the look inside. Zendaya attends the Challengers movie premiere in Los Angeles in a Vera Wang gown with co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. (Reuters)

Zendaya arrives at the Challengers LA premiere in a custom Vera Wang gown

Zendaya's pictures and videos from the event made it to social media, showing the actor walking the black carpet at the Challengers movie premiere in Los Angeles and posing for the press photocall. Coming to the Vera Wang gown, it uses the mix of different fabrics, including tulle, silk and lace, to create a sensual yet dreamy look. Fans loved the fashion moment and flooded the internet with praise. One user wrote, "This custom Vera Wang is insane." Another commented, "She is the moment. She is the People's Princess we need." A fan remarked, “Queen of the red carpet.”

Zendaya's Vera Wang gown features a black corset bodice featuring spaghetti straps, sheer embroidered lace detailing on the bra cups and under the bust, structured boning on the torso to cinch her waist, and a plunging neckline. The black corset top connects with a pink silk tulle skirt featuring a voluminous silhouette, a layered design, a black tulle attached on the front, a floor-sweeping train, and pleats.

Zendaya teamed the Vera Wang gown with minimal jewels from Bulgari, including statement rings and dainty ear studs. The messy hairdo adds an effortless glam aesthetic to Zendaya's movie premiere look. The actor tied her dark blonde locks in a twisted updo, letting the flyways sculpt her face and serve a lowkey style moment. Lastly, on-fleek brows, shimmery nude eye shadow, blushed cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and winged eyeliner rounded off the glam picks.