Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar's backless gown wins the internet, Esha Gupta wows in sensational bodycon dress. All pics

Actors Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta debuted at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Manushi and Esha walked the red carpet during the prestigious gala, which witnesses globally renowned celebrities attend the event in gorgeous ensembles every year. Manushi and Esha also chose head-turning looks for their red carpet debut. However, their press call looks have equally received compliments from netizens. Recently, Manushi and Esha dropped two stunning ensembles from the French Riviera on Instagram, and they look exquisite in the photos. Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta wow in sensational looks in new pictures. (Instagram)

Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta's latest looks from Cannes

Manushi Chhillar shared pictures of herself enjoying a 'normal day' in Cannes, dressed in a Tiffany blue ensemble from the shelves of the clothing label Galvan London. "Just a normal day at #Cannes," Manushi captioned the images. Esha also shared pictures of her heading out to Cannes to enjoy the French Riviera night, wearing a black bodycon ensemble. "Nights in Cannes!" Esha wrote in the caption. Her outfit is also from the same clothing brand. Scroll ahead to see Manushi and Esha's pictures in their stellar outfits.

Manushi Chhillar chose a Tiffany blue-coloured silk-satin slip-on dress for her day outing in Cannes. It features a plunging back detail, gold metal spaghetti straps sculpting her arms and shoulders, a wide decolletage-revealing neckline, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a flowy ankle-length hem.

Manushi accessorised the gorgeous outfit with gold strapped high heels, a unique embellished gold bag, statement earrings, and rings. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted sleek low bun, bold smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, nude pink lips, dewy base, rouged cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, for her Cannes night out, Esha Gupta looked sensational in a black midi dress featuring broad straps, a plunge square neckline, a cut-out under the bust, silver gem embellishments around the neckline and torso, and a figure-hugging fit highlighting her curves.

Esha styled the ensemble with a messy centre-parted low bun, nude mauve lip shade, feathered brows, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and a dewy base. She carried an embellished clutch and black pumps to give the dress a finishing touch.