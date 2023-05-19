Mrunal Thakur makes a stellar debut on 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in risqué cut-out gown. All pics inside

Actor Mrunal Thakur has finally made her debut on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. After sharing back-to-back looks from her photoshoots in the French Riviera town, Mrunal arrived on the carpet today dressed in an exquisite ivory look. Fan pages took to social media to share the red carpet moment and praised the actor. Scroll through to see Mrunal's debut on one of the most-anticipated annual red-carpet events. Mrunal Thakur debuts on 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a risqué gown. (Twitter)

Mrunal Thakur debuts on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Mrunal Thakur attended the premiere of Black Flies during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals. Mrunal made heads turn at the event in a gorgeous ivory custom-made gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. She strutted the red carpet wearing the structured cut-out gown, oozing elegance with every step as a magnificent train trailed behind her on the iconic Cannes stairs. She added a touch of sparkle to the ensemble with shimmering accessories and minimal makeup. Read our download on her debut attire below.

Mrunal Thakur makes her debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. (Mrunal Thakur)

Mrunal's ivory gown comes with a one-shoulder décolletage-exposing neckline, strategically placed cut-outs on the torso and waist that lent an oomph factor to Mrunal's risqué look, an embellished brooch on the shoulder, shimmering sequins and bead embellishments, ruffled design on the front, and a sheer feather-adorned train attached on the back to create a dreamy aesthetic.

Mrunal looked sensational in the ensemble, which she glammed up by opting for delicate earrings, a statement ring, and high heels. Lastly, she chose side-parted open locks, darkened brows, rouged cheekbones, soft pink nude lip shade, glowing highlighter, mascara on the lashes, and subtle eye shadow for the glam picks. The minimal makeup complemented the heavy embellishments of the actor's gown.

Mrunal Thakur wears a custom Falguni Shane Peacock gown for her debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. (Mrunal Thakur)

Meanwhile, apart from Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan debuted at Cannes this year. Reportedly, Anushka Sharma will also debut at the 76th edition of the annual gala.