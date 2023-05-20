Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan and Sara Ali Khan return from Cannes, choose stylish airport looks for arrival. Watch

Sara Ali Khan and Aishwarya Ray, with Aaradhya Bachchan, returned from Cannes. Check out their stylish airport looks for arriving in Mumbai inside.

Actors Aishwarya Rai and Sara Ali Khan are back from Cannes. After making heads turn at the 76th Festival de Cannes, Aishwarya and Sara returned home. The paparazzi clicked the two stars arriving at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning and shared the snippets on social media. While Aaradhya accompanied Aishwarya, Sara exited the airport dressed in a stylish and comfy colourful fit. Scroll ahead to see what the two stars wore for their jet-set look.

(Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2023 red carpet look in mystical gown makes fans say 'Everyone can go home now, Queen is here')

Aishwarya Rai, with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The star walked the red carpet in a custom Sophie Couture hooded ensemble to support the premiere of Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet in two bespoke Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles - a stunning lehenga and a monochrome saree-style look - that helped her embrace her Indian roots. After making heads turn on the red carpet, the two stars landed in Mumbai, dressed in comfy outfits. Check out snippets from their airport arrival below.

Aishwarya Rai's airport look features a printed blouse featuring tassel embellishments on the front, a tropical pattern in green, black and orange shades, full-length sleeves, a baggy silhouette, a V neckline, and front button closures. She wore it with black flared pants, matching lace-up chunky sneakers, a large black tote bag, and a sleek watch.

Aishwarya styled her airport look with centre-parted open locks, rosy pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, a dewy base, and blushed cheeks. Meanwhile, Aaradhya complemented her mom in a ribbed black top, acid-washed light-blue denim jeans, sneakers, and open tresses.

As for Sara Ali Khan, she wore a sleeveless black crop top, purple-coloured pants, and a printed bomber jacket for her arrival in Mumbai. While the top features a plunging neckline and midriff-revealing hem, the pants have a high-rise waist, baggy fitting and cinched hem. The colourful jacket has an open front, abstract pattern, cropped hem, and full-length sleeves.

Sara paired the airport ensemble with nerdy glasses, an over-the-body chain bag, and chunky white sneakers. Lastly, she opted for centre-parted open wavy locks, glossy nude lips, and a makeup-free dewy face to glam up her jet-set look.

