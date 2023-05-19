Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling too glam' in shimmering gown for Vanity Fair Gala. All pics inside

Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling too glam' in shimmering gown for Vanity Fair Gala. All pics inside

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
May 19, 2023 12:47 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan attended the Vanity Fair annual Cannes Film Festival party dressed in a shimmering gown. The star said she is 'feeling too glam' in the ensemble.

After making headlines with her India-inspired looks on the red carpet at the ongoing 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Sara Ali Khan has shared another look from the French Riviera. Sara attended the Vanity Fair annual Cannes Film Festival party with the Red Sea International Film Festival. Apart from Sara, the event was attended by a host of other stars, including Katie Holmes, Storm Reid, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, The Weeknd, Gurinder Chadha, Freida Pinto, Naomi Campbell, and more. Sara chose a gorgeous shimmering gown for the occasion. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Sara Ali Khan attends the Vanity Fair annual Cannes Film Festival party in a shimmering gown. (Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan attends the Vanity Fair annual Cannes Film Festival party in a shimmering gown. (Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan drops another gorgeous look from Cannes

Red Sea International Film Festival hosted the Women's Stories Gala with Vanity Fair at the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. Sara arrived at the Cannes after-party event dressed in a sparkly gown and shared the pictures of her look on Instagram with a poem, "Sorry for the spam, Feeling too Glam, Seeing this clear water- Sara nearly swam, But then decided against it- only for my gram fam." The post shows her standing on the beach while posing in the stellar outfit and at the event with other celebs.

Sara's ensemble for the Gala is from the shelves of Rachel Gilbert's eponymous label. She styled it with striking glam and accessories. Read our download on the look below.

Sara's sleeveless shimmering gown comes with a raised halter neckline, a backless detail, shimmering diamantes and tassels embroidered from top to hem, a nude underlining, a figure-hugging silhouette defining her enviable frame, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Sara wore the ensemble with minimal accessories to allow the dress to shine - she chose diamond stud earrings, a matching bracelet, and high heels. For the glam picks, Sara opted for silver smoky eye shadow, bold winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, glossy plum lip shade, rouged cheeks, dewy base, and beaming highlighter. In the end, a messy low bun gave the finishing touch to Sara's latest look.

sara ali khan cannes cannes film festival bollywood fashion
