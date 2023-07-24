Esha Gupta gets playful with her swimsuit look in new sizzling photoshoot. Check out the photos inside

Being sunkissed in a splash of bright colours and fuss-free resort wear can fix everything. And Esha Gupta understands this well. The star loves her resort wear and often embraces bikini trends while chilling in beach towns during holidays. Her most recent photoshoot shows the star dressed in a football jersey and a bikini thong bottom, serving a playful way to style beachwear on your next holiday. Esha Gupta gets playful with her swimsuit look in new sizzling photoshoot. (Instagram)

Esha Gupta gives a fun twist to beachwear

Esha Gupta posted photos of herself on Instagram dressed in the Juventus Football Club jersey and bikini bottoms. The post shows Esha posing for the camera while scrolling through her phone and showing off her ensemble. If you are a football fan enjoying a beach getaway, this would definitely elevate your resort wear collection. Check out the photos below.

Esha Gupta drops sizzling pictures on Instagram. (Instagram)

While the jersey features a midriff-baring cropped hem, fitted silhouette, and half-length sleeves, the bikini bottoms have string ties on the side and high-leg cut-outs. Esha ditched all accessories to style the beach-ready look and went with side-parted open locks, nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and glowing skin.

Esha Gupta's bikini collection

This is not the first time Esha has wowed her fans with her bikini looks and steal-worthy beachwear collection. Earlier, she had posted pictures of herself embracing the neon colour pattern in two stylish bikini sets. She wore hot pink and neon green swimsuits. Open locks, a sleek gold chain with a dainty pendant, a no-makeup look, and glossy lips glammed up the pink bikini look.

Meanwhile, the neon green bikini set features a bra top with noodle straps, a plunging V neckline, and a fitted silhouette. She styled it with matching bottoms featuring a low waistline and high-leg cut-outs. Lastly, open locks and a no-makeup look rounded it off.