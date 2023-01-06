Esha Gupta's bombshell look in silver bralette and thigh-slit skirt serves alternative to traditional lehengas: See pic

Actor Esha Gupta has always impressed us with her sartorial choices. The star's wardrobe is full of bookmark-worthy pieces that make an appearance in her numerous photoshoots, red-carpet events or Instagram posts. Moreover, Esha never shies away from trying her hands at different style statements and serving us with voguish looks to take inspiration from. Her latest post is proof of the same. Esha slipped into a two-piece silver silk-satin bralette and skirt set for a photoshoot and gave us a stylish alternative to traditional lehengas. Scroll ahead as we give you a download of her outfit. (Also Read | Esha Gupta's one-shoulder white and black gown is the ultimate look for your bestie's bachelorette party: All pics)

Esha Gupta in a silver bralette and skirt set for a photoshoot

On Thursday, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram page to share a picture from her latest photoshoot. It showed her dressed in a silver bralette and skirt set from the shelves of designer Ankita Jain's label and styled by celebrity stylist Sonika Grover. Her ensemble ticked all the boxes, from luxe tailoring to a wedding-ready fit. Additionally, while the co-ord set didn't feature embellishments, its high-leg slit added a sexy touch. You can easily include the outfit in your wedding-wear collection by elevating the look with a few simple additions, including a choker necklace, bracelets, and heavy makeup. Check out Esha's picture below.

Regarding the design element, Esha's bralette features a scoop neckline accentuating her décolletage, spaghetti straps, cropped hem length and a fitted bust. She styled it with a matching silk-satin skirt featuring an asymmetric waistline, gathered details on the front, draped design, a floor-grazing hem length, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a thigh-high slit.

Esha kept the accessories minimal by wearing a sleek silver anklet with the outfit. In the end, Esha chose centre-parted open long tresses, nude lip shade, darkened brows, contoured face, minimal makeup and blushed cheeks for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Esha's pictures garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Many fans filled the comments section with fire emojis to praise the sizzling look. A user complimented the star and wrote, "Goddess." Another commented, "Isn't she the hottest actress in the B-Town?" What do you think of the photoshoot?