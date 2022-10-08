Esha Gupta cuts a sultry silhouette in figure-hugging black dress for attending a star-studded party: All pics, video

Actor Esha Gupta was among a host of celebrities who attended Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives-fame Seema Sajdeh's brother, Bunty Sajdeh's birthday party last night. Many stars arrived at the star-studded bash, including Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Varun Dhawan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and more, dressed in stylish looks. Esha Gupta also chose a chic ensemble for the occasion. The star cut a sultry silhouette, dressed in a black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. Keep scrolling to check out Esha's full look from the starry event.

Esha Gupta cuts a sultry silhouette in a black dress

On Friday night, many big names from Bollywood arrived at Bunty Sajdeh's birthday party. The paparazzi also clicked Esha Gupta at the bash, dressed in a solid black ensemble and statement jewellery pieces. The star posed for the photographers outside the party venue. Soon, Esha's pictures and videos started going viral online, garnering compliments from fans. The solid black dress Esha donned is a perfect pick for romantic dinner dates or attending wedding cocktail parties. Check out Esha's pictures and video below. (Also Read: Esha Gupta in cut-out gown makes fans go weak in the knees with her glamour)

Esha Gupta stuns in a black figure-hugging ensemble. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta's black dress features a turtle neckline, full-length sleeves extending to form gloves, a risqué thigh-high slit on the front, a bodycon silhouette highlighting her enviable frame, a cut-out on the back, and an ankle-length hemline.

Esha glammed up the ensemble with a chunky gold bracelet, statement rings, black pointed high heels, a sleek gold chain, double hoop earrings, and a chained mini handbag.

Esha Gupta chose gold-toned jewellery for the occasion. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Esha tied her tresses in a messy bun, and for the glam picks, she went with winged black eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, well-defined brows, sharp contouring.

(Also Read: Esha Gupta in thigh-slit slip dress sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper)

What do you think of Esha Gupta's look?