Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni, Esha Gupta: What stars wore for Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's reception

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted their wedding reception last night in Mumbai. The couple chose experimental looks for the special occasion - Richa donned a maximalist saree lehenga, and Ali chose a long coat, pants and shirt set. Several celebrities attended the bash, including Hrithik Roshan with his girlfriend Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Kalki Koechlin, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanya Malhotra, Karishma Tanna and more stars. The paparazzi clicked all the celebrities arriving at the party in stylish fits for the occasion. Here's a look at what they wore for the happy affair.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta stole the show at Richa and Ali's reception party dressed in ivory embellished lehenga set featuring a sleeveless blouse, matching skirt and a sheer heavily-embellished dupatta. The plunging neck choli and lehenga came decked with intricate embroidery and sequin work. Open tresses styled with floral accessories, a choker necklace, earrings and dewy glam picks rounded it all off. (Also Read: Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal wows in a unique maximalist saree lehenga at wedding reception: See pics and video)

Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan poses with Saba Azad. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan attended Richa and Ali's reception party with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. While the Vikram Vedha actor looked dapper in a black suit set, Saba complemented him in a teal green-coloured traditional attire. Hrithik's outfit featured a black blazer with satin shawl lapel collars, front button closure, full-length sleeves and patch pockets, teamed with straight-fitted pants and a crisp white shirt. Saba wore a green gold embroidered kurti paired with matching palazzo pants and a dupatta.

Sussane Khan with Arslan Goni

Sussane Khan attended Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's reception party with Arslan Goni. While Suzzane chose a blue one-shoulder top and a pleated mini skirt teamed with peep-toe mesh heels, a clutch bag, shimmering earrings, bracelets and soft-glam picks. Arslan complemented her in a printed shirt and a navy blue suit set.

Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee and Sanya Malhotra

Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee and Sanya Malhotra pose at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal-reception party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

While Taapsee Pannu arrived at the bash in an ice blue traditional lehenga set styled with minimal jewellery, Sanya Malhotra served a glamorous moment in a classic black thigh-high slit bodycon dress with a choker necklace, box clutch, and high heels. Manoj Bajpayee wore a black bandhgala Nehru jacket with a short button-down kurta and matching pants.

Karishma Tanna, Sayani Gupta and Amrita Puri

Karishma Tanna, Sayani Gupta and Amrita Puri at Richa and Ali Fazal-reception party.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sarees became the highlight look at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazals'reception bash. While Karishma Tanna and Amrita Puri chose exquisite black drapes, Sayani made jaws drop in an off-white embellished six yards styled with a halter-neck bikini blouse.

Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Swara Bhasker and Kalki Koechlin

Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Swara Bhasker and Kalki Koechlin attend Richa and Ali Fazal-reception party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Tabu, Swara Bhasker and Kalki Koechlin chose bespoke lehenga sets for attending Richa and Ali's wedding reception party in Mumbai. While Tabu and Kali donned heavily-printed ensembles, Swara wore a silk number. Lastly, Vishal Bhardwaj chose a simple look in a blue Nehru jacket, white shirt and grey pants.