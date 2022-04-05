Richa Chadha in black cut-out dress does stunning photoshoot post her weight loss, internet says 'too sexy': See pics

Actor Richa Chadha has set the internet on fire with a post-weight loss photoshoot, and her fans cannot help but swoon. The star took to Instagram recently to share several pictures of herself dressed in a smoking hot shimmering gown with intricate cut-outs and serving breathtaking poses. She also talked about the theme of the images and remarked that it was distinct from the films she picked. Her post comes a few months after she spoke of self-love in a video on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

On Monday, Richa, who is dating Ali Fazal, posted the photos from the breathtaking shoot with a note talking about her experience. The star also joked in the caption that she had a healthy weight loss which means that she didn't lose any muscle, especially around the gluteus maximus (the main extensor muscle of the buttocks).

"Photoshoot. I love doing photoshoots where the photographer and I have a friendship, (like in this case), a worldview in common, love for music, art...while shooting this particular one I felt like I was playing a character. Distinct from the films I do...but interesting still," Richa captioned the post. (Also Read: Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's OTT look will leave you stunned)

Richa's sleeveless gown for the photoshoot features halter neck straps, a plunging neckline extending up to her waist, side cut-outs, sequin embellishments, a flowy skirt and a risqué thigh-high slit on the side. Statement earrings, rings and strappy pumps completed the accessories.

Richa Chadha serves a smoking hot look in black cut-out dress.

Richa styled her curly tresses with the striking ensemble by tying them in a messy updo. She opted for shimmering eye shadow, glossy berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, on-fleek brows, beaming highlighter and blushed cheeks for the glam picks.

Richa's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers and celebrities. Kavita Kaushik wrote, "Omg Toooooo sexy." Amruta Khanvilkar commented, "Aiyooo hot hot hot."

Meanwhile, Richa is shooting for her next film, Fukrey 3, and will soon start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heera Mandi, followed by season 2 of The Great Indian Murder.

