When Alia Bhatt revealed she feels critical of herself after Raha's birth; goes to therapy as a new mom

Alia Bhatt is one of the Indian actors who don't shy away from openly having a conversation on mental health. The actor often takes to social media to talk about her anxieties, therapy and more. She even inspires her fans to be comfortable doing the same. In a 2023 interview with Vogue India, Alia, who had just given birth to her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha, opened up on her journey through motherhood, the pressure societal expectations put on her as a new mom, and emphasised the importance of tending to her mental health. Alia Bhatt gave birth to her daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022. (Photo: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt on feeling critical of herself after giving birth to Raha and seeking therapy for it

Aia Bhatt emphasised the importance of tending to her mental health since welcoming her daughter Raha in November 2022 and how she has been attending therapy sessions to voice out her concerns. “I’m always wondering what people are thinking. Do they actually think I’m managing well or are they only saying it to placate me? Even if there isn't judgment, you feel very critical of yourself. But I work hard at my mental health - I go to therapy every week where I voice these fears.”

Alia continued, "And it helps me understand that this is not something that I will be able to figure out on day one or five or even ten; it's an ever-evolving, ever-growing process. You have to be able to pick up the pieces of yourself and build anew every day. There's nothing like, 'Oh, I've got it together... I'm coping excellently...I have all the answers.' No one has all the answers."

Alia Bhatt also talked about facing a "healthy amount of mom guilt" and if she is doing right by Raha by continuing with her work. She said, "It does make me anxious to think whether I am doing right by my baby and work. There's so much pressure on women to ace both...almost like this old-school dogma that once you have a baby, you have to martyr your career or you're not a model mum."

Meanwhile, Alia married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. The couple soon welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022. On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Karan Johar.