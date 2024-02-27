Alia Bhatt in off-white silk suit and no-makeup look serves a fuss-free ethnic fit for bridesmaid. Check out pics
Alia Bhatt wore an off-white silk suit set to attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash. It serves a fuss-free ethnic look to slay your bridesmaid duties.
Alia Bhatt can be trusted to make fashion headlines with her sartorial choices. Whether the actor steps out in chic casual jeans and a blouse or makes a statement on the red carpet in a Sabyasachi velvet saree, she always serves the perfect inspiration to look good with minimalism. Recently, she wore an off-white silk kurta styled with no-makeup look to attend filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash. Her ensemble is an elevated version of the staple, fuss-free kurta-pant set you need in your bridesmaid wardrobe.
Alia Bhatt in an off-white silk suit set and no-makeup look
Celebrity stylist Ami Patel took to Instagram to share pictures of Alia Bhatt dressed in an off-white silk kurta-pant set. Ami captioned Alia's photos in the suit, "Mirrors don't lie." The post features Alia's mirror selfies in the ethnic ensemble and a close-up picture showing off her minimal glam. The outfit is from the shelves of the clothing label Raw Mango. It is a great sartorial pick for bridesmaids to add to their wardrobes for attending day festivities. Scroll through to read our download on Alia's minimal yet striking look.
The Raw Mango silk kurta-pant set features an off-white anarkali with a round neckline decked in bronze gold embroidery, quarter-length sleeves, embellished cuffs, a cinched waistline, a free-flowing pleated skirt, calf-length hem, floral applique embroidery done in off-white and brown hues, and a gota-patti decked border. She paired the anarkali kurta with matching flared palazzo pants featuring matching gold-bronze gota patti embroidery on the hem.
Alia completed the ensemble by layering a matching organza dupatta on her shoulders. It features gold polka dot thread embroidery and gota patti embellishments done on the borders. Alia chose statement rings, dainty jhumkis, and gold Kohlapuri-style platform heels for the accessories. She styled her loose silky-straight locks in a centre parting.
Lastly, Alia opted for a no-makeup look with the ethnic outfit. She chose feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, a dewy base, rouge on the cheekbones and her nose for a strawberry makeup effect, glossy baby pink lip shade, and subtle pink eye shadow for the glam picks.