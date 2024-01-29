Filmfare Awards 2024: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor attend; what stars wore

Celebrities slipped into their most exquisite fits as they stepped on the red carpet at the 69th Filmfare Awards. The annual award show honouring the best in the entertainment industry took place at the Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City in Gandhinagar. Many stars including, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Harnaaz Sandhu, Karisma Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Orhaan Awatramani, Karan Johar, Saiyami Kher, Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Tejaswi Prakash, and others walked the red carpet at GIFT City. Scroll down to see who wore what for the occasion. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Kareena Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor attend Filmfare Awards 2024. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what at the Filmfare Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Janhvi Kapoor set the red carpet on fire at the Filmfare Awards 2024 dressed in a black lace embroidered gown. Although the dress reminded us of the many red-carpet looks we have seen over the past years, we cannot deny that Janhvi breathed a new life into the whole look. The strapless gown's blooming flower-shaped bodice, cinched waist, mermaid bodycon silhouette, floor-length hem, and see-through design accentuated Janhvi's look. She wore it with high heels, a diamond choker, centre-parted blowout tresses, and striking glam.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet at the 69th Filmfare Awards in a pearl white creation from designer Anamika Khanna's eponymous label. The star looked divine in this custom corset-saree gown featuring floral embellished applique work, a front thigh-high slit, a silk-satin pallu forming a long train, a strapless corset, and a cinched waist. She wore it with embellished pumps, a silver choker, rings, side-parted locks, and minimal glam.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor poses for the paparazzi at the Filmfare Awards 2024. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor brought the elegance and magic of Indian wear to the 69th Filmfare Awards red carpet dressed in a sindoori red saree. She chose a silk drape decked in gold gota patti and sequin embroidery. She wore the six yards traditionally, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length. A halter-neck sleeveless blouse, gold dangling earrings, high heels, kohl-lined eyes, a sleek bun, glossy pink lip shade, on-fleek brows, and a dewy base glammed up her attire.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper at the Filmfare Awards in a black tuxedo. He wore a notch lapel double-breasted blazer, matching pants, and a crisp white button-down shirt. He styled the ensemble with black dress shoes, a white pocket square, cufflinks, nerdy yellow-tinted glasses, a black bowtie, a trimmed beard, and a side-parted hairdo.

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri slipped into a metallic gown to walk the 69th Filmfare Awards red carpet. She wore a spaghetti-strapped gown featuring a black bralette design, a plunging neckline, silver sequin embellishments done all through the dress, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a train at the back. She wore it with high heels, rings, ear studs, side-parted open locks, winged eyeliner, glossy caramel lips, and dewy blushed glam.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore a black gown to the Filmfare Awards featuring a halter neckline, sequin embellishments, a red lobster pattern on the front, a thigh-high slit, and a floor-grazing hem length. She styled the dress with a sleek updo, kohl-lined eyes, glossy pink lip shade, blush on the cheeks, and a dewy glam.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor attends Filmfare Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor looked the ever-glamorous diva in a stunning multi-coloured saree by Sabyasachi. The saree comes decked in shimmering sequins of various shades, including pink, blue, green, black and off-white, done in a swirl pattern. She teamed the tasselled six yards with a sleeveless black blouse, a mini clutch, centre-parted half-tied hairdo, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, caramel lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, feathered brows, and a contoured face.

Harnaaz Sandhu

Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu wore a black silk-satin gown for the Filmfare Awards. It features a sleeveless silhouette, exaggerated ruffles on the front, a long train, a front thigh-high slit, cut-outs on the torso, a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging fit, and an asymmetric hem. She styled the dress with high heels, bow-adorned half-tied locks with sift curls, minimal glam, and dainty earrings.