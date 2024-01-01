Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh celebrate New Year in Switzerland; what Kareena wore for celebrations

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan travelled to Switzerland with their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), for their annual year-end holidays. Kareena has been sharing snippets from her family vacation. The actor also gave a glimpse of her New Year celebrations. After welcoming 2024, Kareena posted mirror selfies featuring her, Saif, Taimur and Jeh. She chose an ethnic attire to ring in the New Year in Switzerland. Scroll down to check out her look and read our download on it. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh celebrate New Year in Switzerland. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh's New Year 2024 celebrations

Kareena Kapoor posted two pictures on her Instagram stories. The first mirror selfie shows Saif fixing his bow tie as Kareena stands behind him and clicks the photo. "Are you ready? [white, red and black heart emojis] We are [rainbow and firecracker emojis]," she captioned the post. The second click shows Kareena clicking the photo as Saif poses in front of the mirror, Jeh looks adorably at his parents, and Taimur fixes his hair. "Framed [red and black heart emojis] 31 - 12 - 2023," she captioned her post. Check out their photos below.

Kareena wore a rust gold-coloured velvet salwar and pants set. While the kurta features intricate silver embroidery on the trims, a V neckline, full-length bell sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and brocade patti work on the cuffs, the velvet palazzo pants have matching work and a flared hem.

Kareena accessorised the ethnic ensemble with statement-making additions, including diamond earrings, a rose flower hair adornment, a solitaire ring, and embellished stilettos featuring high heels. Lastly, she chose red nail paint, smoky gold eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, red lip shade, darkened brows, rouge on the cheekbones, and a dewy base for the glam picks. A side-parted sleek bun gave her New Year bash look a finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif have visited Gstaad in the Swiss Alps as an annual New Year tradition. The family also spent some time in London around the Christmas week.