Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her closet as she gets ready in a steal-worthy black cut-out dress. See pics inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an icon in every sense, more so, when it comes to her fashion choices. The star always makes her fans swoon over her red carpet ensembles, casual wardrobe, and airport looks. Even her latest photoshoot has left the internet abuzz, with fans complimenting her. The post shows Kareena giving a glimpse into her closet as she gets ready in a black cut-out midi dress. Scroll through to check out what Kareena wore in the pictures. Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's closet as she gets ready in a black cut-out dress. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor drops pictures of herself getting ready

Today, Kareena Kapoor shared photos of herself getting ready inside her closet. "Last night in my closet [black heart emoji]," Kareena captioned the post. The post shows Kareena checking herself out in the mirror of her walk-in closet and getting ready as the actor's stylist helps her bring together the look. After Kareena posted the images, netizens took to the comments section to compliment her. Kareena's BFF Natasha Poonawalla wrote, "Stunning [red heart emoji]." Saba Ali Khan posted heart emojis. A fan commented, "Queen." A few others posted fire emojis to praise Kareena's outfit.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Coming to Kareena's outfit details, the midi dress features a plunging V decolletage-flaunting neckline, puffed shoulders, full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs, cut-out on the waist showing off her torso and back, a midi hem length, flowy skirt, and a gathered pattern on the front.

Kareena wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, including black pointed pumps with killer high heels, statement rings, and metal hoop earrings. Lastly, Kareena chose darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, smudged eye shadow, nude lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, and a glowing base for the glam picks. Side-parted and lightly tousled open tresses with well-defined waves gave the finishing touch.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen next in The Buckingham Murders, helmed by Hansal Mehta. She also has The Crew alongside Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. It is all set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.