Kareena Kapoor is 'ready to paint the town red' in one-shoulder hot red dress and smoking eye makeup: See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped pictures from a recent photoshoot on Instagram and delighted her fans with her jaw-dropping look. The actor is one of the OG fashionistas of Bollywood, making her style choices holy grail for generations. And this new sartorial pick backs our statement. The pictures show Kareena dressed in a hot red-coloured midi dress, styled with striking accessories and smoking makeup picks. Her bold eye glam stole the show for us. Scroll through to read our download on Kareena's look. Kareena Kapoor is 'ready to paint the town red' in one-shoulder hot red dress. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor in a hot red one-shoulder dress

Kareena Kapoor posted pictures of herself in a hot red dress on Instagram with the caption, "Ready to paint the town red." Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled Kareena in the ensemble - from the shelves of the clothing label Rutu Neeva - and celebrity makeup artist Pompy Hans did her full glam. The outfit is from their Fall Winter 2023 collection and is called Rouge Drape Dress. Kareena's photos garnered love from her followers on social media. One wrote, "Red is so your colour." Another commented, "This is why Bebo is sabki favourite." A fan remarked, "Queen Mother! She is just so gorgeous."

Kareena's red dress features a one-shoulder neckline, a half-length and full-length sleeve with cut-outs, a gathered design on the waist and torso, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her curves, a midi hem length, and a knotted design on the front. She styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including ruby-encrusted diamond earrings, a matching ring, and shimmery embellished white pumps with killer high heels.

Lastly, Kareena chose subtle nude eye shadow, feathered brows, bold kohl-lined eyes and winged eyeliner, glossy coral nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheeks, sharp contouring, beaming highlighter, and a hint of bronzer for the glam picks. A side-parted open wavy hairdo gave the finishing touch to her glamorous look.

What do you think of Kareena's bold red look?