Do you suffer from motion sickness while travelling? Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer shares a mudra to combat it: Watch video

Often when we are travelling by car, air, train, boat or sitting on an amusement park ride, some of us have motion sickness which can lead to fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. Often motion sickness usually goes away when the motion stops. However, it can be quite inconvenient. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, motion sickness happens when the movement you see is different from what your inner ear senses. While there are many remedies and internet hacks to combat this nauseous feeling, you can also deal with it through a yoga mudra. Scroll through to know more. Do you suffer from motion sickness? Check out a yoga mudra inside to combat it. (Shutterstock)

Anshuka Parwani shares a yoga mudra to combat motion sickness

Celebrity yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani, known for training stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh and more actors, took to Instagram today to share a video featuring a yoga mudra that can help people with motion sickness while travelling. According to the post, one has to practice the Shunya Mudra, a hand gesture, while they are travelling. Anshuka said the mudra helps balance the elements in the body and calm the mind. Thus, reducing nausea. Watch the video below.

Anshuka captioned her post, "Do you suffer from motion sickness? Since ancient times Yoga mudras have been practiced to direct the flow of vital energy (prana) through the energy channels (nadis) in the human body. The Shunya Mudra is a hand gesture believed to have various health benefits, including alleviating motion sickness. Next time you hit the road, avoid taking medication and instead start practising the Shunya Mudra."

How to do the Shunya Mudra?

To practice the Shunya Mudra, one should place the tip of their middle finger at the base of the thumb. Then, press down gently on the middle finger with your thumb. Do the mudra with both hands.