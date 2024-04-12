 Do you suffer from motion sickness while travelling? Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer shares a mudra to combat it: Watch video | Health - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Do you suffer from motion sickness while travelling? Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer shares a mudra to combat it: Watch video

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2024 07:50 PM IST

Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani, took to Instagram to share a video doing a yoga mudra that helps combat motion sickness while travelling. See inside

Often when we are travelling by car, air, train, boat or sitting on an amusement park ride, some of us have motion sickness which can lead to fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. Often motion sickness usually goes away when the motion stops. However, it can be quite inconvenient. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, motion sickness happens when the movement you see is different from what your inner ear senses. While there are many remedies and internet hacks to combat this nauseous feeling, you can also deal with it through a yoga mudra. Scroll through to know more.

Do you suffer from motion sickness? Check out a yoga mudra inside to combat it. (Shutterstock)
Do you suffer from motion sickness? Check out a yoga mudra inside to combat it. (Shutterstock)

(Also Read | What causes motion sickness? How to reconcile the mismatch in what your senses are telling your brain)

Anshuka Parwani shares a yoga mudra to combat motion sickness

Celebrity yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani, known for training stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh and more actors, took to Instagram today to share a video featuring a yoga mudra that can help people with motion sickness while travelling. According to the post, one has to practice the Shunya Mudra, a hand gesture, while they are travelling. Anshuka said the mudra helps balance the elements in the body and calm the mind. Thus, reducing nausea. Watch the video below.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Anshuka captioned her post, "Do you suffer from motion sickness? Since ancient times Yoga mudras have been practiced to direct the flow of vital energy (prana) through the energy channels (nadis) in the human body. The Shunya Mudra is a hand gesture believed to have various health benefits, including alleviating motion sickness. Next time you hit the road, avoid taking medication and instead start practising the Shunya Mudra."

How to do the Shunya Mudra?

To practice the Shunya Mudra, one should place the tip of their middle finger at the base of the thumb. Then, press down gently on the middle finger with your thumb. Do the mudra with both hands.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Health / Do you suffer from motion sickness while travelling? Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer shares a mudra to combat it: Watch video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On