Heeramandi screening: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Salman Khan and others attend. Who wore what

Sanjay Leela Bhansali hosted a special screening of his upcoming debut Netflix web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in Mumbai. On Wednesday, the biggest names from the film industry descended on the red carpet to attend the star-studded event, including the star cast of Heeramandi - Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Karan Johar, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Vijay Varma, Randeep Hooda, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and others arrived at the affair dressed in dazzling outfit. Scroll through to see what the celebrities wore at the Heeramandi screening event. Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha and Salman Khan attend the Heeramandi special screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what at the Heeramandi special screening

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt enjoyed a family outing at the Heeramandi special screening in Mumbai. Alia arrived at the affair with her mother, Soni Razdan, and mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. While Soni wore a colourful printed anarkali and Neetu chose a black blouse, blazer and shimmering pants to complement Alia at the event, the actor slipped into a gorgeous cream-coloured sharara. She wore a heavily embroidered short kurti, a flowy sharara, and an embellished net dupatta on the red carpet. Statement earrings, high heels, minimal makeup, and loose locks rounded off her look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday dazzled at the Heeramandi special screening in a bespoke midnight blue-coloured suit set. The actor wore a velvet sleeveless kurta adorned with gold embroidery on the borders and colourful floral work. She styled the kurta with matching flared velvet palazzo pants and a silk dupatta. Embellished heels, jhumkis, bangles, a centre-parted sleek bun, a bindi, and minimal makeup glammed her ethnic look by a notch.

Rekha

Rekha attended the Heeramandi screening in her signature silk saree look. The veteran actor chose a golden cream-coloured tissue silk saree embroidered in leaf patterns. She wore the drape with a matching silk blouse, ornate gold jhumkis, an embellished potli bag, and gajra adorned on her centre-parted sleek bun. Lastly, darkened brows, a bindi, striking eye makeup, and deep rose-red lips completed Rekha's look.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan opted for an outfit that did not hit the mark but grabbed quite the eyeballs at the Heeramandi screening. He wore a black button-down shirt over a matching black tank top and white pants adorned with a colourful pattern inspired by a manga series. His signature bracelet, a sleek chain, rings, and chunky black Chelsea boots completed the look.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal attended the Heeramandi screening in a black sherwani featuring a sequin-embellished chiffon kurta and matching straight-leg fit pants. He styled the ensemble with his rugged beard look, a pulled-back hairdo, and black dress shoes.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda arrived hand in hand at the Heeramandi screening. Pulkit wore a black embroidered kurta, silk pants, and mojaris to the event. Kriti complemented her husband in a blush pink silk saree adorned with gold borders. She wore the drape with a statement backless blouse, side-parted open locks, chooda, and minimal glam.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

The newly engaged couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth chose ethnic ensembles for the event. While Aditi, who stars in Heeramandi, wore a colourful anarkali adorned in floral patterns, shimmering diamantes, a round neckline, full-length sleeves, and a floor-length hem, Siddharth complemented her in a black bandhgala kurta jacket, matching pants, and dress shoes.