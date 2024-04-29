Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoy a dinner date: Who wore what

Last night, a rare and exclusive gathering took place in Mumbai as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad stepped out for a dinner date. The paparazzi captured the stars outside an eatery joint in the bay and shared pictures and videos from their outing on Instagram. Reportedly, Ayan Mukerji managed to get the stars together. While Alia, Ranbir, Jr NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi, and Karan Johar arrived together for the dinner date, Hrithik and Saba joined them later on. Scroll down to see who wore what for the casual star-studded outing. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad on a dinner date in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad on a dinner date: Who wore what

Alia Bhatt slipped into a one-shoulder maxi dress for the outing with the stars. She wore a white-coloured ensemble featuring a quirky tropical-inspired pattern in an orange shade. The floor-length dress features a sleeveless silhouette, a flowy fitting, and a body-hugging fit on the torso. She styled the ensemble with gold hoop earrings, statement rings, stacked bracelets, and white strappy sandals. Lastly, a sleek centre-parted hairdo, glowing skin, rouge on the cheeks, feathered brows, and mascara on the lashes completed the glam picks with the ensemble.

Ranbir Kapoor and JR NTR brought their A-game to the outing, twinning in their fashion choices. Ranbir sported a black Polo shirt with a collared neckline, button closures, half-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. He paired it with black straight-fitted pants, tan brown suede Chelsea boots, a luxurious watch, and a side-parted hairdo. Meanwhile, JR NTR opted for a cool black round-neck T-shirt, black skinny-fit pants, a leather strap watch, and trendy tan-coloured chunky sneakers. His trimmed beard and backswept hairdo completed his effortlessly stylish look.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan looked dapper during the dinner date in a casual outfit. He wore a baggy button-down shirt featuring stripes, taupe-coloured straight-leg fit pants, a baseball cap, and sneakers. Saba complemented him in an ivory-coloured silk blouse featuring spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She completed the look with beige high-waisted pants, strappy stilettos, dainty earrings, rings, a clutch, a sleek watch, a centre-parted sleek bun, and minimal makeup.