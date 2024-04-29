War 2 x Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan meet Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Jr NTR for dinner

Ayan Mukerji managed a crossover only a few imagined. Not on screen, but in real life. He made the teams of his upcoming directorial, War 2, and his last directorial, Brahmastra, meet each other for a casual, intimate dinner in Mumbai on Sunday. (Also Read – War 2: New leaked pics show Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR in action) Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and others step out for dinner

What happened on Sunday?

First, a video was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram of Ranbir Kapoor and Jr NTR stepping out of a black SUV. They were twinning in black too. But instead of entering the restaraunt quickly, they looked behind and waited for Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt to join them. Alia looked lovely in an off-shoulder white top with yellow tropical prints. Following her closely in the other car were filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

Soon after, another video shared by the paparazzi account showed lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad entering the same restaurant. While Hrithik wore a striped grey shirt, dark grey pants, and a brown cap, Saba held his hands, sporting a white crop top, pants, and heels.

Later, another video shared by the paparazzi account depicted Ranbir guarding Alia as the two exited the restaurant and made their way to the car. Alia looked momentarily hassled, but Ranbir made sure she reached the car safely.

War 2 x Brahmastra

The stars of Ayan's next directorial War 2 – Hrithik and Jr NTR – are currently filming for the high-octane spy thriller in Mumbai. A few days ago, Jr NTR landed in the city from Chennai, and pictures of him and Hrithik shooting an action sequence also leaked from the sets. War 2 is the next instalment in Aditya Chopra's ambitious YRF Spy Universe, which already doled out hits like the Tiger franchise, Pathaan, and the first War, which released in 2019, was also headlined by Hrithik and was helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Meanwhile, Ayan's last directorial Brahmastra was a supernatural fantasy which starred Ranbir and Alia, and was backed by Karan's Dharma Productions. It was the first part of a trilogy, and they'll start shooting for Brahmastra: Part 2 - Dev after Ayan wraps up War 2. Ranbir is currently filming for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, and Alia has wrapped up Jigra.