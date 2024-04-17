War 2: New leaked pics show Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR in action

After the look of Jr NTR from War 2 was unveiled recently, more pictures have leaked from the sets of Ayan Mukerji's spy action thriller. The new stills from the sets of the film in Mumbai feature both Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. (Also Read – Jr NTR looks surprised to see paparazzi as he arrives in Mumbai for War 2 shooting: ‘Arey kaun, kaise aagaye yaar’) Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR snapped on the sets of War 2 in Mumbai

New leaked pics

A new leaked picture shows Hrithik in combat mode. He's seen wearing a white T-shirt and a black vest. Jr NTR is also spotted in a grey T-shirt and matching pants. The two, however, weren't clicked in the same frame, shooting together. In another still, a bit of blood is seen on Hrithik's forehead, suggesting that he's filming an action sequence.

Jr NTR arrived in Mumbai

The RRR actor's look in the film was revealed as he landed in Mumbai. Jr NTR was photographed by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. He was seen wearing a blue shirt. He completed his look with dark shades and a cap.

The film's team shared, “Man of Masses NTR Jr's look in WAR 2 revealed as he arrives in Mumbai for the YRF Spy Universe film that is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 pits superstar Hrithik Roshan against NTR Jr in a bloody showdown of epic proportions and it also stars Kiara Advani! War 2 releases on the 14th August, 2025.”

Discussing the much-anticipated sequel, earlier actor Ashutosh Rana, who also appeared in War and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as Colonel Luthra, told ANI, "We are going to start soon, I hope the way everyone loved War and Pathaan, they will also like War 2. This is a spy universe and in it the missions themselves are thrilling, so the audience will enjoy it."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddarth Anand, the high-octane action drama minted ₹200 crore within seven days of its release in 2019. It's one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

