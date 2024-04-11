Jr NTR looks surprised to see paparazzi as he arrives in Mumbai for War 2 shooting: ‘Arey kaun, kaise aagaye yaar’

Jr NTR was spotted arriving in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor is in the city to shoot for his Bollywood debut, War 2. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), will be the latest addition to their spy universe, which also has films such as Ek Tha Tiger and Pathaan. (Also Read: Jr NTR guarantees that Devara will have fans ‘raise collars in pride’) Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan will face off in War 2

Jr NTR in Mumbai

Jr NTR’s team shared pictures and videos of his Mumbai arrival on X, writing, “Man of Masses NTR Jr’s look in WAR 2 revealed as he arrives in Mumbai for the YRF Spy Universe film that is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 pits superstar Hrithik Roshan against NTR Jr in a bloody showdown of epic proportions and it also stars Kiara Advani! War 2 releases on the 14th August, 2025.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In the pictures, he can be seen dressed in a formal shirt with a cap and sunglasses on. In the video, he thanks the paparazzi for giving him a warm welcome in the city as he is whisked away by security. He also poses for a few clicks before making his way out of the airport.

In one of the videos making rounds on X, Jr NTR can be seen looking surprised at seeing the paparazzi even as his team tries to clear the crowd. Taken at the private terminal in Mumbai, photographers click his pictures and videos through the gate as he looks surprised and says, “Arey kaun, kaise aagaye yaar. (How did they come here.)”

Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut

War 2 will be Jr NTR’s first film in Hindi. A source close to the development recently told Hindustan Times, “He will be in Mumbai to shoot for an important sequence for almost 10 days. Hrithik Roshan is already shooting for the project, and Jr NTR will be joining him to shoot a crucial action sequence. His character will come with shades of grey, and is something which Jr NTR has not done before, which will be definitely a surprise for his fans all across.”

In November last year, a source told HT that the actor is looking forward to doing his action sequences without body doubles. “Jr NTR is very particular about doing his action scenes by himself. He did the same in RRR as well, for which he was highly appreciated. So we can surely expect him doing a lot of action. Also because he would be in a face off with Hrithik Roshan as he plays the negative lead in the film,” they said.

Upcoming work

This is the first time Jr NTR plays an antagonist. The actor is also shooting for Koratala Siva’s Devara in Telugu with Janhvi Kapoor as his co-star. The film will release in theatres this year. Apart from that, he has also given his nod to Prashanth Neel for an untitled project that is yet to go on the floors.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place