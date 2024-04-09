Jr NTR guarantees that Devara will have fans ‘raise collars in pride’

Expectations are sky high for Jr NTR's next, post the global success of RRR. The star's next- Devara: Part 1, which will also see Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, is currently in production. As per a report by News18, Jr NTR was present at the success event for Tillu Square where he spoke about Devara. He promised fans that Devara would make them proud. (Also read: Jr NTR attends Tillu Square screening, Siddhu Jonnalagadda hints at ‘big surprise coming soon’) Jr NTR in the new poster of Devara.

What Jr NTR said

At the event, Jr NTR said: “I don’t know if this is a bit too much but I’ll say it anyways. I’m wearing a shirt today and this shirt has a collar. Even if Devara is delayed by a few days, I guarantee you that Devara will be a film that will make all of you raise your collars in pride. We are working hard and will continue to work hard to deliver the best for our audience.”

A few days ago, the team of Devara along with Jr NTR were seen shooting in Goa. In the video, the actor can be seen wading through the water and shooting for a scene, in an all-black attire. The filming began in 2023, and most of the shoot occurred in constructed sets in Hyderabad and Goa.

About Devara

The first part was earlier scheduled for release on April 5. In February, the makers released a new poster which revealed that the film will release much later this year in October 10.

Devara will mark the debut of actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Telugu cinema. Saif will play the role of Bhaira while Janhvi will star as Thangam. Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Insane Ashraf, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh and Shruti Marathe also star in the film. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer, while the editing will be handled by A Sreekar Prasad.

