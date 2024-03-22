Jr NTR shoots for Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 in Goa; video leaks online

Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, is currently in production. The film’s team is shooting in Goa, and a video from the sets taken by a fan from a distance was leaked online on X. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in her first look from Telugu debut Devara: Part 1) Jr NTR could be seen dressed in black as she shot at the beach

Devara clip leaked

A fan shared a video of Jr NTR taken outdoors in Goa on X, writing ‘all hail the tiger,’ referring to his moniker. In the video, the actor can be seen wading through the water and shooting for a scene for the film, while dressed in all-black. The video has been taken from a distance, with the fan zooming in to show the actor. While the leaked video doesn’t reveal anything much, it does confirm that most of the film will take place near the sea, as the promotional posters and glimpse have hinted.

Devara’s shoot

The team of Devara is in Goa to shoot for some key scenes. The makers will also shoot for a song while there. The makers have been shooting for the film on specially constructed sets in Hyderabad and Goa since they began filming in 2023. Most of the filming has been wrapped up by December, with a few important scenes and songs left to be shot. Devara will mark Janhvi and Saif’s debut in Telugu cinema. Janhvi has also given her nod to star in Ram Charan’s next with Buchi Babu Sana.

About Devara

Devara will see Jr NTR as the titular character, Saif as Bhaira and Janhvi as Thangam. Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Insane Ashraf, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh and Shruti Marathe also star in the film. The film’s first part is slated for release in October this year, with the second part released later. The film will see music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by R Rathnavelu and editing by A Sreekar Prasad.

