Japanese fans visit the locations where Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s RRR was shot. Watch

It has been two years since SS Rajamouli’s Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris-starrer RRR released and yet, fans are still all about the film. Two fans from Japan recently visited India and decided to visit shooting locations to recreate scenes from the film while here. (Also Read: Ed Sheeran opens up about his love for India: ‘RRR is mental, it's incredible’) Japanese fans recreated scenes from RRR in real shooting locations

The recreations

Sharing pictures of Ram and NTR’s characters Ramaraju and Bheem near the mountains, and another of them riding on a bike and a horse, the fans wrote in Japanese on X, “The days with my brother are my “treasure”. This is the view that Rama and Bheem saw!!!?!!!!! (sic)” Another post revealed that they drove seven hours to scout out the shooting location from the song Dosti. They wrote, “After a 7 hour drive each way, I went to the road where Rama and Akhtar ran side by side at Dosti! I was overwhelmed with emotion seeing the scenery that the two of us saw. (sic)”

The fans also recreated the scenes, dressing up as Ramaraju and Bheem, hilariously pretending to ride a bike on one of their videos. The official page for RRR on X reshared the videos shot in Mahabaleshwar, pumped that the fans showed their love for the film in such a unique way. They wrote, sharing one of the posts, “you both were there? #RRR Movie.” Sharing another, they wrote, “OMG!! Unmatchable love. Traveled all the way from Japan to India, finding the location, and celebrating #RRRMovie like no one else!! (sic)”

Special screening in Japan

The makers of RRR are holding a special screening of the film in Japan on March 18. Rajamouli is expected to attend the event. The team of RRR claimed that tickets for the special show were sold out in less than a minute after they went online, writing on X, “It's been close to 1.5 years since the theatrical release in Japan. Since then, it's still running in theaters, and the show on March 18th sold out in less than a minute. Absolute RRRAMPAGE…(sic)” RRR, which released in India on March 25, 2022, released in Japan on October 21 the same year.

