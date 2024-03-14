Alia Bhatt reveals SS Rajamouli’s advice to her on choosing films: ‘Just do it with love’

Actor Alia Bhatt has been a part of numerous successful films, so it’s only natural that many are curious about how she chooses films. Talking at the Forbes 30/50 Summit with Huma Abedin, the actor got candid about what makes her tick, the advice she received from SS Rajamouli and more. (Also Read: Isha Ambani and I are very good friends: Alia Bhatt opens up about their bond, becoming first-time moms just days apart) Alia Bhatt opened up on her process for choosing films(Instagram)

Rajamouli’s advice

Alia debuted in Tollywood with the 2022 film RRR which saw her paired opposite Ram Charan. Talking at the summit, Alia said that she asked director Rajamouli’s advice on choosing films and here’s what he said. She said, “I asked SS Rajamouli what kind of films I should choose because I’m always torn. He said, whatever you choose, just do it with love. Because even if the film is not good, the audience will see love in your eyes for what you do and they will connect with that. Because, there is nothing greater than love in this world.”

The luck factor

Alia also got candid that if she has chosen versatile roles so far, it also has to partly do with luck, because she claims that early on in her career, she was only choosing from what came her way. She said, “I’ve also been very lucky. I’m not just blaming everything on luck, but it is a massive factor. Initially, I remember, I was choosing what was coming to me. They (the films) just happened to be different to one another. But genuinely, if I want to pinpoint it, I really believe what you give is what you get. I have short attention span and I get bored easily. I need to mix it up and keep myself entertained.”

Upcoming work

Alia debuted in Hollywood in 2023 with Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot. She also starred in Karan Johar’s directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. She will soon be seen in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, produced by her, also starring Vedang Raina and Aditya Nanda. This is her second film as a producer, the first one was the 2022 Netflix film Darlings. She has also said yes to star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

