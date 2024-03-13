Isha Ambani and I are very good friends: Alia Bhatt opens up about their bond, becoming first-time moms just days apart

'My daughter and her twins are almost a week apart'

Alia had given birth to her first child, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022. Isha Ambani and businessman-husband Anand Piramal welcomed their twins – daughter Aadiya and son Krishna – on November 19, 2022. Speaking about her equation with Isha, Alia said, "I am so glad that we found a partnership with Reliance. Isha Ambani and I are very good friends. We both happened to give birth around the same time. My daughter and her twins are almost a week apart. So this all also happened at the same time. Suddenly, we were like ‘Both of us are mothers’."

Alia added, "Now, my whole perspective on Ed-a-Mamma as a brand was so personal. It was just like coming from within, as opposed to looking at it as just a business venture. So, it all happened beautifully, literally at the same time... Being a mother has made me a better everything."

More about Alia and Isha's collaboration

Reliance Brands Ltd, a part of Reliance Industries’ retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), acquired Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma in September 2023. The partnership is seeing the brand grow into new categories such as personal care and baby furniture, children’s story books and an animated series, RRVL said in a statement announcing the investment. The company did not give financial details of the transaction.

Ed-a-Mamma was founded by Alia Bhatt in 2020 and specialises in providing sustainable clothing options for children at affordable rates. The brand extended its product line to include maternity wear in 2022.

