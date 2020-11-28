‘Fully atmanirbhar’ says Alia Bhatt about her new conscious clothing line for children, ‘well done’ says Priyanka Chopra

fashion-and-trends

Alia Bhatt is busy wrapping up dubbing for Brahmastra alongside co-star and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, but is apparently keeping busier with her new business venture Ed-a-Mamma, a conscious clothing line for children. The actor recently posted several videos to her social media where she can be seen running around with children, playing amid trees. She captioned the videos, “Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground.” However the videos didn’t reveal much else. After a few days of building up suspense, Alia finally shared, “Ta da! Presenting Ed-a-Mamma! To begin with, it’s a line of children’s clothing.” The brand provides clothing for children between 2 to 14-years of age. She went on to explain how it was a conscious clothing brand that used natural fabrics, themes and all the fabric that is left is used as hair ties and potli bags.

She wrote, “It’s made from natural fabrics. With nature themes. And each garment comes with a seedball that takes kids (and parents) back to nature. The tags double up as bookmarks. The buttons are not made of plastic. Even leftover fabric is transformed into hair ties and potlis. Every garment tells a story. And nurtures a love of nature among children. It’s a fully homegrown brand. Totally vocal for local. And fully atmanirbhar. When I say homegrown, I mean we literally started in my home. Till we grew to a point where we had to get an office. And a warehouse. And so on. We launched on firstcry.com in October and people loved our story (thank you for giving us such a warm, overwhelming welcome).”

Alia went on to express that she hoped for the venture to turn into something much bigger, writing, “We hope to add more stores. More stories. A series of children’s books. A series on TV. Toys, perhaps. The common thread running through it all is love for the one thing that unites us: our planet.Because we’re all children of Mother Earth.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories to applaud Alia’s environmentally conscious venture, writing, “Well done Alia! The best always.”