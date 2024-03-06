Deepika Padukone goes ‘uff’ at Isha Ambani's unbelievable choli decked with real jewels. Watch video
Isha Ambani wore a lehenga choli for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani. The choli was embellished with her own jewellery.
Deepika Padukone has reacted to the ethnic look chosen by Isha Ambani for the pre-wedding festivities of her brother Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant. Taking to Instagram, Vogue India shared a video giving a glimpse of how Isha Ambani's choli was made with her own earrings and other jewels. (Also Read | Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave from Jamnagar after Ambani bash)
Isha looks gorgeous in ethnic outfit
The video was captioned, “#Exclusive: A behind-the-scenes look at Isha Ambani’s Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla choli, embellished with real jadau jewellery from her personal collection.”
Deepika reacts to Isha's outfit
Reacting to the clip, Deepika wrote, “Uff!” (heart eyes emoji). A person wrote, "I don’t think even the Rani-maharanis (queens) of old times ever wore something like this! What a rare experience." A comment read, "Too good it is. The creativity is something else only..who would have thought that the old jewellery could be worn on a blouse and make it an eternal and timeless piece of clothing."
About Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's event
The three-day-long pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant concluded on March 3. Celebrities and noted personalities from across the world had congregated in Gujarat for the festivities.
On the guest list were Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. Famous sports personalities such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar, among others, were also present.
Isha danced to Kalank song
Isha and her mother, Nita Ambani, gave a special performance on the second day of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities to extend a warm and traditional welcome to guests. The mother-daughter performed to the song Ghar More Pardesiya from the film Kalank. Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year in July
Deepika's outfits at Ambani bash
For the event, Deepika was seen in different outfits over a period of three days. She wore a simple black dress on day one of the festivities. She also wore an off-white long, lightweight jacket and wide-leg pants. Deepika opted for a golden lehenga and choli. She was also seen in a red and golden saree for the event.
