 Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave from Jamnagar. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave from Jamnagar after Ambani bash. Watch

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave from Jamnagar after Ambani bash. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 05, 2024 01:45 PM IST

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan and others have finally left Jamnagar after the Ambani pre-wedding festivities.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are headed back to Mumbai after four days in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The couple was in town to attend the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant. (Also read: Ranveer Singh cuddles with Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone is so amused by it. Watch video from Jamnagar)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked hand in hand at the Jamnagar airport.

Ranveer and Deepika off to Mumbai

While most guests left Jamnagar on Monday, Deepika and Ranveer chose to spend one extra day there. On Tuesday afternoon, they were spotted by the paparazzi at the Jamnagar airport. Ranveer held Deepika's hand as they twinned in white outfits. Deepika wore a breezy white shirt with blue cropped jeans and Ranveer was in a white T-shirt and grey-blue pants.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone leaving from Jamnagar.

Who else left on Tuesday?

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and his family and Salman Khan with niece Alizeh Agnihotri were also seen at the airport. Rani wore a casual shirt and jeans outfit while Shah Rukh flaunted a leather jacket. Salman wore an outfit that seemed inspired by the blue nurses' scrubs. Someone even joked on Instagram, “Bhaijaan ne kiya operation patient ki halat gambheer (Bhaijaan performed a surgery, now the patient is in critical condition).”

Ranveer and Deepika's ‘good news’

Ranveer and Deepika are expecting their first child. They announced her pregnancy news on Instagram last week, mentioning that the baby is due in September. At the pre-wedding, Ranveer even danced to his song Gallan Goodiyan with Deepika and said 'Mera baccha hone wala hai, kya hi ho raha hai (I will be a dad soon, what is even happening)."

About the Ambani bash

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3.

Guests from all around the world were in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika. These include Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.

 

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
