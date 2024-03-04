Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, Kareena Kapoor and others leave for Mumbai after 3-day Jamnagar bash: Pics

Alia, Raha and Ranbir head to Mumbai

Alia wore a pink-black co-ord set and carried an orange bag. Ranbir was in an all-black comfy outfit, carrying Raha in his arms. She looked cute in her blue and white striped shirt and blue skirt with white shoes. Her hair was styled in the usual, fan-favourite ‘fountain ponytails’. Ranbir gave Raha kisses as they walked to the airport gate.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha at the airport.

Kareena Kapoor was also seen with her family. She wore a light pink outfit with black scarf. She was joined by sister Karisma Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Also seen at the airport on Monday morning were Varun Dhawan with his pregnant wife Natasha Dalal. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also left on likely the same flight.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput with their kids Misha and Zain.

The Pataudi clan with Karisma Kapoor.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the Jamnagar airport.

Apart from them, celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and others also left Jamnagar in the morning.

Who were the guests?

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani.

For billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son's special celebrations, global bigwigs such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, Ivanka Trump, and several former Prime Ministers arrived at the airport.

Indian celebrities include Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, and Sania Nehwal, among others.

About the Ambani bash

A three-day pre-wedding celebration kicked off on Friday, with some of the biggest names from across the world of entertainment and business descending on the sprawling Ambani estate in Jamnagar.

Several videos and pictures from the event went viral on social media.

Electrifying performances by celebrities and other cute moments were among the highlights of the event.