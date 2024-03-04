5 best moments from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's star-studded Jamnagar bash

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash was three days of pure opulence. A star-studded guest list, decadent food, exquisite decor, lavish outfits and scintillating performances, the Ambani bash in Jamnagar had a bit of everything that was all anyone could talk about from March 1-3. Take a look at the five best moments from the Ambani bash. (Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 3 live updates) Mukesh Ambani, Isha Piramal, Rihanna, Shloka Mehta Ambani, Akash Ambani and Radhika Merchant on the stage during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar(via REUTERS)

Rihanna’s ‘comeback’ performance

Rihanna hasn’t performed live since 2016, barring her 2023 Super Bowl performance, so it’s only natural the world paid attention when she performed a full set of 19 songs at Anant and Radhika’s bash on March 1. She gave the couple a shout-out and performed some of her hit numbers like Diamonds, B**** Better Have My Money, and We Found Love.

Diljit hypes up Kareena Kapoor

When Diljit Dosanjh performed live for the crowd in the early hours of March 3, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor joined him on stage to groove to his numbers. Before singing the hit number Proper Patola, he hyped up Kareena when she and Saif Ali Khan joined him, saying, “Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena (They have their Rihannas and Beyonces, Kareena is everything to us).”

The Khans dancing to Naatu Naatu

While everyone knew Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were attending the party, what no one expected was to see a video of the trio trying to dance to Naacho Naacho, the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu from RRR. After they failed to nail the hook step, they gave up and pulled off their iconic steps instead. Ram Charan also joined them on stage later on to do Naatu Naatu.

Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan perform Naatu Naatu during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.(ANI)

Ranveer Singh making Deepika blush

Ranveer Singh was in his element when he took over the mic and spoke about how happy he was that Anant and Radhika were getting married. He said, “Anant aur Radhika ki shadi ho rahi hai, mera baccha ho raha. Matlab, kya hi ho raha hain. (Anant and Radhika are getting married, I’m having a baby, what’s happening.)” He then flirted with his wife, Deepika Padukone, talking like his character Rocky Randhava, saying, “Hi babes, love you from last life. You are glowing babes, what is the raaz? (secret)”

Anant playing with Raha

There was a sweet moment at the pre-wedding bash when Anant met Raha. In one of the videos that surfaced online, Alia Bhatt can be seen walking towards Anant with her daughter Raha. Anant immediately seems taken by her, talking and playing with her as Alia looks on. She also urges Raha to respond to Anant, but she turns her face away while he smiles at her cute expression.

