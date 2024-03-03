Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s romantic dance to Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche steals spotlight in Jamnagar. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12 in Mumbai. The couple’s three-day pre-wedding festivities commenced on March 1 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar and will conclude today, March 3. Several videos from the Jamnagar gala have been going viral on social media, including that of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani dancing to the timeless classic Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua. Now, a video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s romantic performance to a Bollywood classic has been going viral and winning netizens’ hearts. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dancing to Mohammed Rafi and Suman Kalyanpur’s Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche. (Instagram/@varindertchawla)

Catch live updates from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities here.

“Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dazzled with a romantic dance performance at their pre-wedding bash!” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The video shows Anant and Radhika dancing to Mohammed Rafi and Suman Kalyanpur’s Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche from the 1968 family comedy Brahmachari. While Anant looks handsome in a kurta-pyjama, Radhika shines bright in a gown.

Watch Anant and Radhika dancing to Mohammad Rafi’s hit song here:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently enjoying their three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, with each day having a unique theme and dress code. The first day was celebrated as ‘An Evening in Everland,’ where guests were expected to wear elegant cocktail attire.

The second day’s theme was ‘A Walk on the Wildside’, which took everyone to the Ambanis’ animal rescue centre in Jamnagar. The suggested dress code was ‘jungle fever.’ Later that day, guests enjoyed ‘Mela Rouge’, which was a mix of Indian cultural activities. The dress code for this event was South Asian attire. The last day will witness two events - ‘Tusker Trails’ and ‘Hashtakshar’. The first event is an outdoor affair where the guests will enjoy Jamnagar’s natural beauty, followed by the last and final event, where they are expected to be dressed in ‘heritage Indian attire’.