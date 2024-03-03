Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani dance to Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua during Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot in Mumbai in July this year. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities have been taking place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, since March 1. Many personalities from India and around the world have graced the event, and some even performed for the couple. Several videos from the Jamnagar gala are making waves on the Internet. Among them is this video of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani dancing to an iconic Bollywood song. Expectedly, many are in awe of their romantic performance, describing it as ‘superb’ and ‘nice’. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani dancing on stage to a Bollywood song during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (Instagram/@varindertchawla)

The video shows Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani swaying to the timeless classic Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua Hai from the film Shri 420. For their performance, Mukesh wore a traditional kurta-pyjama while Nita wore a saree. As they danced on stage, the audience can be seen enjoying their performance. Some can even be seen recording it on their phones.

Watch Mukesh and Nita Ambani dancing to Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua Hai here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated lakhs of views and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also collected numerous likes and comments from people.

Check out a few reactions to the video here:

“So sweet,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Very nice.”

“Superb performance,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this dance performance?