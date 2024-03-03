Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha have a cute interaction with Anant Ambani at his pre-wedding bash. Watch

All eyes were on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor at the grand pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Now, an inside video of the event from Saturday has surfaced on social media, where Alia is seen taking Raha to meet Anant Ambani. They had a cute interaction. (Also read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 3 live updates: Bachchans, Rajinikanth arrive in Jamnagar) Alia Bhatt and Anant Ambani have a sweet moment with Raha Kapoor.

Raha's interaction with Anant Ambani

In the video, Alia is seen carrying Raha in her arms, with both twinning in brown and white floral outfits. As Anant Ambani sees them from a distance, he comes over to greet them. Alia also urges Raha to respond to Anant, but she turns her face away, while he smiles at her cute expression.

Reacting to their interaction, a fan said, “So cute, Raha!” Another fan wrote, “Missed seeing more of baby Raha (red heart emoticon) Cutu spotted finally with mamabean.” A comment also read, “Anant Ambani is so gentle and sweet with kids.”

More details

Alia is among the many Bollywood celebrities who reached Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities. For the first day, Alia chose an embellished shimmery off-shoulder outfit. Her second-day outfit was a stunning golden lehenga with matching jewellery. She posted a bunch of pictures on her Instagram to give fans a closer look at her outfits and glam.

Ranbir and Alia had tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. The duo kept Raha away from limelight and paparazzi for more than a year, and finally revealed her face during the annual Christmas lunch with the Kapoor family last year in December.

Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, for which she won a Filmfare Award for Best Actress. She will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in her kitty.

