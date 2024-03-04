Amitabh Bachchan reveals attending Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash was 'a never seen before experience'

Amitabh Bachchan travelled to Jamnagar to attend Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. On Monday, hours after travelling back to Mumbai from Jamnagar, the venue for the high-profile three-day Ambani festivities, Amitabh took to his Tumblr blog and shared his experience. He praised the Ambanis for creating ‘a truly divine atmosphere’ with a 'maha arati' on Sunday night. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya groove to dhol beats at Ambani bash Mukesh Ambani with Amitabh Bachchan during the pre-wedding celebrations of his son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. (ANI)

Amitabh Bachchan on Ambani pre-wedding

Speaking about how he missed meeting fans outside his Mumbai home Jalsa, a Sunday ritual the veteran actor rarely skips, Amitabh wrote in his blog, "The gates of Jalsa did not open on Sunday, but the gates of a wedding did occur... up to the location of the wedding and then back just now."

Amitabh then went to describe Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, as well Vantara, a brainchild of Anant, supported by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation, which aims to be a haven for abused, injured, and endangered animals. Amitabh was joined at the Ambani festivities on Sunday by Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda as well as Jaya Bachchan, who all flew back together to Mumbai on Sunday night.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “It has to be said the experience was one never seen before... not just the atmosphere of the wedding, but the Vantara animal relief facility. Goodness me, what an extraordinary experience and the most scientific set up for the animals that get maltreated, to be brought here at this farm and nurtured out of habitation. This is an experience only seeing can be believed.. and no more details for the joy and ecstacy of the experience shall be driven away. But see you all must. And then the glory of the Shlokas, the chanting of the mantras and the truly divine atmosphere and environ created by the hosts... simply incredible...”

Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities

The lavish star-studded pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant concluded after three-days of grand celebrations that began on March 1. Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and VIP guests from around the world – including Microsoft CEO Bill Gates as well as former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump – had a gala time at the event in Jamnagar, Gujarat. On day 3, Sunday, celebs made stylish appearances at the ‘maha aarti’ night in traditional outfits.

